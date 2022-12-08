Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 718,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,390 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $131,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 684,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,925,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $2,738,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 464,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,785,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of UPS traded up $5.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.75. 49,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,126,846. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $155.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

