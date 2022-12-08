Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Insider Sells $119,375.00 in Stock

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tilly’s Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TLYS stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.64. 183,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,196. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.99. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $290.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after purchasing an additional 206,498 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 43,374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,199,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,166,000 after purchasing an additional 435,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Tilly’s

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

