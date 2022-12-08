Tokocrypto Price Reaches $0.41 on Major Exchanges (TKO)

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002393 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $205.23 million and approximately $13.73 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tokocrypto alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.56 or 0.05529701 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00508445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,233.98 or 0.30391274 BTC.

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 15th, 2018. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 498,019,465 coins. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto was launched in September 2018 and became the first entity registered under Indonesia's Commodities Futures Trading Regulatory Agency (BAPPEBTI) by November of that year. Tokocrypto’s latest project, TKO, is the first Indonesian cryptocurrency to offer a unique hybrid token model.The token serves several purposes on the Tokocrypto blockchain platform and allows users to participate in crypto exchanges, deposit and savings programs, cross-platform DeFi applications, and NFT marketplaces. Toko Token was officially launched in April 2021 and has since attracted the attention of both private and enterprise users. The Tokocrypto platform was created in tandem with Binance, which serves as a significant backing for the project and its future development.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokocrypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tokocrypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokocrypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.