TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF) Trading Down 1.3%

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35. 608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

TomTom Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.73.

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $137.38 million during the quarter.

About TomTom

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

