Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.43 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.83 billion-$18.83 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toray Industries from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie upgraded Toray Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Toray Industries Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS TRYIY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Toray Industries has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.85.

About Toray Industries

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

See Also

