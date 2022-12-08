TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.41 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.33.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 83,311 shares of company stock worth $139,341. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
