TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.41 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 17,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,948.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 83,311 shares of company stock worth $139,341. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TRACON Pharmaceuticals

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,125,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 970,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.93% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

