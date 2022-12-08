Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 62,961 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,479% compared to the average daily volume of 2,441 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 334.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 7,127 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CDE. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.04.

CDE stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.33. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $5.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

