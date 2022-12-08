TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) vs. Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Critical Survey

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for TRX Gold and Golden Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Golden Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00

TRX Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, indicating a potential upside of 236.39%. Golden Minerals has a consensus price target of $0.93, indicating a potential upside of 279.44%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than TRX Gold.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golden Minerals has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.7% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Golden Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Golden Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold N/A -12.52% -9.79% Golden Minerals -15.42% -35.00% -19.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Golden Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $15.09 million 5.98 -$6.22 million ($0.03) -10.90 Golden Minerals $25.60 million 1.60 -$2.10 million ($0.03) -8.17

Golden Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than TRX Gold. TRX Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Golden Minerals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats TRX Gold on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022. TRX Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

