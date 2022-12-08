UBS Group Begins Coverage on OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPALGet Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPAL. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

NASDAQ OPAL opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $10,834,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000.

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

