UBS Group Begins Coverage on OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OPAL. Tudor Pickering raised OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised OPAL Fuels from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.
OPAL Fuels Stock Performance
NASDAQ OPAL opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.42. OPAL Fuels has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $12.35.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
OPAL Fuels Company Profile
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OPAL Fuels (OPAL)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.