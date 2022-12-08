Ultra Trading 4.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $62.45 million and $569,976.29 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,929.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.27 or 0.00651458 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00250186 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00053404 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00056786 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000690 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.20231419 USD and is down -2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $535,563.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

