Unilever (NYSE:UL) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

UL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Unilever from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $50.82 on Monday. Unilever has a 1 year low of $42.44 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Unilever

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Unilever by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 185,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Unilever by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.