United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

UDIRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised United Internet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on United Internet to €21.50 ($22.63) in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Internet from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Internet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.63.

Get United Internet alerts:

United Internet Price Performance

UDIRF opened at $21.00 on Monday. United Internet has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Internet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Internet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.