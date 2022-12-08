United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 733,277 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.05% of United Rentals worth $178,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 173.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 202.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 184.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $359.02. 9,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,742. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $368.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $363.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

