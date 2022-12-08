Uniti Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,987 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 378% compared to the average volume of 1,463 call options.
Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $6.02. 222,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,993. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.86. Uniti Group has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -666.59%.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UNIT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.
