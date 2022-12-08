Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $15.13

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.13 and last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Universal Entertainment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.71.

Universal Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells Pachislot and Pachinko machines in Japan. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops Falcon X, a peripheral system for parlors; and Hot Stadium, a digital signage system, as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.