Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on URBN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 0.9 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URBN stock opened at $29.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

