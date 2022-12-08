USD Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.16 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 8th. USD Coin has a total market cap of $42.78 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $949.18 or 0.05500724 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00506777 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,216.69 or 0.30291545 BTC.
USD Coin Profile
USD Coin’s launch date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 42,784,935,273 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.