Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) PT Lowered to $25.00 at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ VALN opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.42. Valneva has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $63.00.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $157.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.52 million. Analysts forecast that Valneva will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,768,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.