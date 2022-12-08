Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $121,889,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,176,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 882,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,320,000 after buying an additional 425,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after buying an additional 388,810 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

