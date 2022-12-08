Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $209.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $256.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

