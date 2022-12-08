Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 13.8% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $74,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.66. 10,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,032. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $81.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.