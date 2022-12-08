Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cahill Wealth Management LLC

Cahill Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cahill Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $196.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

