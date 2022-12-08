Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman Acquires 10,423 Shares of Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 10,423 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $16,259.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,843.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vapotherm Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $1.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Vapotherm, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAPO. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.