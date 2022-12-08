Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $882.00 million-$918.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $921.02 million. Verint Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.38 on Thursday. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.52, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.71.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $3,116,746.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,423,595.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 81,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $3,116,746.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,423,595.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,743 shares of company stock worth $5,099,621. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 18,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

