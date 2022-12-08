VirtualMeta Price Tops $0.0267 on Top Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 8th. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $61.41 million and $5.09 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

Buying and Selling VirtualMeta

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02670224 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VirtualMeta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

