Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on April 3rd

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCZ opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $5.18.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.