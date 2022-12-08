Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Stock Performance

NCZ opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.18. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $5.18.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,661 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.