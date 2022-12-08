Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance

NIE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $31.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the period.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

