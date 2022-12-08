Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NIE)

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
NIE opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $31.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NIE)
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.