Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Declares Dividend of €0.12

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.12 ($0.13) per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Volta Finance stock remained flat at GBX 4.98 ($0.06) during trading hours on Thursday. 450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.25. Volta Finance has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.34 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06.

Volta Finance Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AXA Investment Managers Paris SA The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Europe and the United States. It primarily invests in corporate credits, sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt, residential mortgage loans, CDOs, ABS, leveraged loans, automobile loans, and debt interests in infrastructure assets.

