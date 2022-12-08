Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Stock Position Raised by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,100 shares during the quarter. Vontier accounts for 2.0% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Vontier worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 248,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

