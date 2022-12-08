VRES (VRS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $426.20

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. VRES has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and approximately $426.20 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VRES has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About VRES

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.00007398 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,601.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

