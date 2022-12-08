Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VMC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

VMC opened at $179.10 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

