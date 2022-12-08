WAX Market Capitalization Tops $131.34 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0571 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a market capitalization of $131.34 million and $4.52 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAXP is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,066,339 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,288,400,566.7620163 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05605445 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,166,849.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

