WAX Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. WAX has a total market capitalization of $131.87 million and $4.81 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000333 BTC on major exchanges.

WAX Profile

WAX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,058,548 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,288,400,566.7620163 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05605445 USD and is down -3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,166,849.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

