West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.402 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

West Fraser Timber Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$102.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$89.95 and a 52-week high of C$132.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$104.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$109.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber will post 8.6799998 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFG. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC cut shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$156.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$134.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

