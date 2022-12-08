White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Up 16.1%

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 16.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.36. 101,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 34,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

White Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$53.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.39.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 17,584 quartz claims across 30 properties covering approximately 3,49,824 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

