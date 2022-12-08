Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $22.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average of $22.32. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.31.

