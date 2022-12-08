Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $902,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,587,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,167,000. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,371,000 after buying an additional 1,318,605 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,850,000 after buying an additional 667,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,119.2% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 503,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,755,000 after buying an additional 487,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUSB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,874. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

