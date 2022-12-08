Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 69.4% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 507.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 41.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HON traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $214.05. 29,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,273. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

