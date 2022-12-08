Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $344,000 Investment in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Separately, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $418,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $43.33. 3,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $51.24.

