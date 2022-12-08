Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 31,192 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 484,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,192 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for 2.5% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3,499.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 892,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 867,735 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.48. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,135. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.28 and a one year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.99.

