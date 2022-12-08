Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 951 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $214.53. 14,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,246,733. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.16 and a 200 day moving average of $214.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

