Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.88

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 21798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Wilton Resources Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$59.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79.

Wilton Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and natural gas properties in various locations, including the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008.

Recommended Stories

