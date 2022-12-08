Wrapped BNB 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $62.15 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. One Wrapped BNB token can now be bought for $290.68 or 0.01686294 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $62.15 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,806,520 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

