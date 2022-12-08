Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XHR. B. Riley lowered their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.83.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of XHR opened at $14.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -737.63 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $240.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.15 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -1,999.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,789,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,901,000 after purchasing an additional 426,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,321,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 7,023,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,852,000 after purchasing an additional 248,723 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,020,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,883,000 after purchasing an additional 319,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,014,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,869,000 after purchasing an additional 67,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

