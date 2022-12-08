XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for XPO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $5.48 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on XPO. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.48.

XPO stock opened at $35.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.04. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

