XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.48.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

XPO Logistics Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of XPO stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in XPO Logistics by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 160.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.