XSGD 1-Day Volume Hits $2.67 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00004336 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XSGD has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $50.19 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $926.14 or 0.05497381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.72 or 0.00502876 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.91 or 0.30058367 BTC.

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,734,729 tokens. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.