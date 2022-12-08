XSGD Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.23 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. XSGD has a market capitalization of $50.23 million and $925,736.27 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XSGD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One XSGD token can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00004251 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $940.20 or 0.05466479 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.52 or 0.00509288 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,231.20 or 0.30441650 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,734,729 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

