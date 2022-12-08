Zcash (ZEC) Price Hits $44.98

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. Zcash has a total market cap of $714.04 million and approximately $34.81 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $44.98 or 0.00261538 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00084884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,873,488 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

